JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Consumers Energy is working with 11 school districts to add all-electric school buses.

“Michigan is in the middle of an electric vehicle transformation ― that means vehicles of all shapes and sizes, including the traditional big yellow school buses so many of us rode as kids,” says Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president of customer experience.

“We’re excited to help our schools make this clean vehicle transition and ensure safe transportation for today’s generation and dollars for our schools,” Snyder says.

Currently, only a few school systems in Michigan have electric buses but that will change this school year.

Last year, district officials were awarded funding for over 50 buses across Michigan.

Pellston was one of the first districts to add electric buses, and Consumers Energy provided a rebate for the buses’ charging stations and did their electrical work.

In four weeks, the district reduced its bus operating costs by 45 cents a mile and saved over $1,300.

Consumers Energy plans to also help the following districts: