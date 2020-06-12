Consumers Energy: Less than 100,000 customers remain without power after storms

JACKSON, Mich., (WLNS) – Consumers Energy reports fewer than 100,000 remaining homes and businesses are out of power after the severe thunderstorms that swept across Michigan this week.

The energy company said crews are working to restore the power in those areas.

“We are grateful for the patience of our customers, and we are committed to restoring their power as quickly and safely as we can,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy vice president for electric operations. “We encourage the public to check our online outage map for the latest information and remind people to continue being safe as we start our final push after these devastating storms.”

Crews have restored more than 145,000 customers since Tuesday. As of 4:45 a.m. Friday, about 98,000 customers remained without service. Many of the remaining customers will be restored by the end of Friday. Work in areas with heavier damage, including customers in Branch, Calhoun, Kent, Jackson and Saginaw counties, will continue into the weekend.

This week’s storms brought winds exceeding 70 mph, toppling trees along with nearly 5,000 electric wires, and breaking more than 300 poles. Over 1,600 Consumers Energy employees and in-state contractors are involved in the restoration effort, from lineworkers and damage assessors to call center representatives.

Customers can report an outage, check the status of an outage and get useful tips what to do after a storm by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter. Customers can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text ‘REG’ to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.

Packard urged customers and the public to stay at least 25 feet away from downed wires, keep children or pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050. Consumers Energy crews are taking extra health and safety precautions because of the COVID-19 situation and asks the public to keep at least six feet of distance from its crews.

Consumers Energy also continues to remind the public to keep these important safety tips in mind:

· Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.

· Call 2-1-1 if you are looking for help connecting to a temporary shelter or other resources that offer assistance in your community. 2-1-1 is a free statewide service.

· Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas.

· Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.

· In some cases, the mast which holds the electric service wires to a customer’s home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.