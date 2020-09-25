Consumers Energy loses bid to recoup costs from gas fire

Tonight, state regulators have rejected a request by Consumers Energy to recoup millions of dollars after a natural gas fire.

It’s related to the small explosion and fire during the Polar Vortex in 2019.

The utility was seeking nearly $8 million from customers to cover the costs.

But the commission said the fire was due to equipment problems.

The fire forced Consumers Energy to restrict gas service to industrial customers and ask residents to set thermostats at 65 degrees or even lower for a few days.