LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Heavy wet snow and strong winds will keep power crews busy over the next 48 hours. Friday morning leaders with Consumers Energy said they are coordinating statewide with more than 400 crews to ensure repairs can be done quickly and safely.

With wind gusts expected to top 40 to 50 mph over the weekend, power lines and poles will be susceptible to breaking.

If power does go out, officials ask customers to be patient because there are likely to be delays due to continued strong winds and safety concerns for workers. If the wind reaches a certain speed – they have to wait to complete the repair.