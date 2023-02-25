JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Consumers Energy is offering free food to customers that are still affected by outages.

Officials with Consumers said the community events are a way to thank people “for their patience” while the company gets the electricity back on.

From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, they will be serving French toast, eggs, bacon, and more at Gene Davis & Sons Catering Banquet Center at 3575 Francis St., Jackson.

People can also get a free breakfast in Hillsdale County, with scrambled eggs, French toast, sausage and more at the Post 360 American Legion in Reading.

Lunch will also be available in Hillsdale for people who stop by the Walmart parking lot in Jonesville between noon and 2:30 p.m. There will be hot dogs, chips, and drinks from the Junk Yard food truck. Consumers will take care of the bill.

Consumers is also paying the admission for the first 400 people who visit the Air Zoo Aerospace and Science Museum in Portage on Sunday.