OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS)- Around 1,492 Okemos and Meridian Township residents are without power.

The outage was first reported at 7:40 p.m. and the expected restoration time is 10:15 p.m. The cause of the outage is undetermined.

The outage also affects the Meridian Mall in Okemos.

The red area in the image below represents the region without power.

