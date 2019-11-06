Consumers Energy: Power to shut off in St. Johns Area midnight to 2 a.m.

Consumers Energy is shutting power off to St. Johns area residents from midnight to 2 a.m. Thursday Nov. 7.

The scheduled 2-hour outage will allow another energy company to safely isolate and perform work on their equipment. Consumers Energy has typically given affected customers of scheduled electric outages a notice by postal card. But because of time constraints of this activity, Consumers Energy won’t be sending out postal cards.

About 3,012 Consumers Energy customers will be affected by the outage.

Customers served by Consumers Energy’s Blue Water Substation in Clinton County in the following areas should plan accordingly.

bounded to the north by West Colony Road

east to North Shepardsville Road

south to Taft Road

west to Francis Road

Updated outage information will be available at www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageMap.