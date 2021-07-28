Consumers Energy preparing for potentially extreme weather

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Consumers Energy is preparing for potentially extreme weather as severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and possible power outages are headed for mid-Michigan.

Crews will be out preparing for possible outages and downed wires.

Consumers released a list of safety tips:

Charge all electronic devices. It’s advised to have an emergency battery or charging station available for use during an outage.

Have an emergency kit that includes flashlights and extra batteries, water, canned food and blankets. Be prepared with enough medication, baby supplies and pet food if applicable. A battery-operated radio is also a good idea.

Unplug sensitive electronics like TVs, computers and printers. Turn power strips off.

Stay at least 25 feet away from downed wires, keep children or pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050. Consumers Energy crews are taking extra health and safety precautions because of the COVID-19 situation and asks the public to keep at least six feet of distance from its crews.

Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas.

Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.

Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.

To stay up-to-date with the incoming weather, be sure to keep an eye on 6 News’ Stormtracker 6 radar.