Consumers Energy preparing for potentially extreme weather

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Consumers Energy is preparing for potentially extreme weather as severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and possible power outages are headed for mid-Michigan.
Crews will be out preparing for possible outages and downed wires.
Consumers released a list of safety tips:
- Charge all electronic devices. It’s advised to have an emergency battery or charging station available for use during an outage.
- Have an emergency kit that includes flashlights and extra batteries, water, canned food and blankets. Be prepared with enough medication, baby supplies and pet food if applicable. A battery-operated radio is also a good idea.
- Unplug sensitive electronics like TVs, computers and printers. Turn power strips off.
- Stay at least 25 feet away from downed wires, keep children or pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050. Consumers Energy crews are taking extra health and safety precautions because of the COVID-19 situation and asks the public to keep at least six feet of distance from its crews.
- Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas.
- Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.
- Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.
To stay up-to-date with the incoming weather, be sure to keep an eye on 6 News’ Stormtracker 6 radar.