Consumers Energy provides Michiganders with $750,000 in gift cards in over 60 communities

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Consumers Energy will provide $750,000 in matching gift cards in 63 communities statewide through its “Our Town” effort.

The company will provide holiday shoppers with a dollar-for-dollar match for gift cards they can buy through local Chambers of Commerce and downtown organizations.

“Consumers Energy is excited to again support Michigan’s small businesses and communities we serve this holiday season,” said Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president of customer experience. “‘Our Town’ made an impact across Michigan last year, and we look forward to seeing the program’s dollars and shoppers give a boost to shops and restaurants in their hometowns.”

“Small businesses will be the engine that powers Michigan as we continue to rebound from the pandemic. We appreciate Consumers Energy’s commitment to those businesses and our communities by bringing back ‘Our Town’ this holiday season,” said Rich Studley, Michigan Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.

People should contact their local Chamber of Commerce or downtown association to buy gift cards.

For more information click here.