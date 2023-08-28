DIMONDALE, Mich. (WLNS) — As of Monday morning, more than 28,000 Consumers Energy customers were still without power from last week’s storms. Consumers Energy said its restoration crews are “all hands on deck” and have more than 600 crews working the outages.

These workers aren’t just from Michigan but across the country, including Alabama, Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

Consumers Energy officials said it is first trying to restore power in the communities hardest hit and that they want to thank the community for its patience at this time.

“We started out with a commitment to the majority of our customers by Sunday night and largely we delivered that we were over 80% complete by early this morning,” Greg Salisbury, Vice President of electric distribution and engineering at Consumers Energy, told 6 News. “And we’re about to cut in half what was left there. Our new longest waited time of restoration is this evening and we’re on pace to meet that.”

Consumers Energy said it understands the frustration caused by changing restoration times and apologizes for the inconvenience as it works on getting power restored.