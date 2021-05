Consumers Energy reports over 100 power outages, over 6,000 affected

UPDATE (5/28/2021 3:24 P.M.): Consumers Energy has reported an additional 15 outages, now affecting over 9,767 customers.

The newest outages appear near Riverdale, New Haven and Sumner Twp.

Click here to view the Consumers Energy outage map.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Consumers Energy has reported around 117 power outages in mid-Michigan, affecting over 6,000 residents.

A large pocket of outages has been reported near Kalamazoo, with smaller pockets near Springport Township, with a medium-sized pocket of outages on Waverly Rd.

Around 6,657 residents are without power, Consumers Energy reports.

A pocket near Holton Twp in Northwest Michigan has over 1,000 residents without power alone.

<<<This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.>>>