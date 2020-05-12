Consumers Energy: River access site to close temporarily for Webber Dam upgrade

LYONS, Mich., – If you visit or plan to visit the west access site to the Grand River at Webber Dam, you may want to rethink your plans.

Consumers Energy announced today that the west access site to the Grand River at Webber Dam will be closed Friday, May 15 through November 30 to allow crews to upgrade a concrete spillway wall at the hydro facility.

The closed site is on Park Boulevard downstream of Webber Dam. Signs will clearly mark that the site is closed.

The river access site at Webber Dam on the east side of the Grand River on Webber Road will remain open.