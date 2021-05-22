Consumers Energy schedules planned power outage

LANSING, Mich. (WLMS) — For those in Grass Lake and the surrounding area, Consumers Energy has scheduled a planned power outage for later this evening.

The outage is scheduled to start at 11:00 p.m. tonight and will last around 8 hours. The company said around 1400 customers will be impacted.

The work is expected to upgrade a transformer bank and replace a pole near the Grass Lake substation. The company said its doing this overnight on a weekend to minimize the inconvenience on residents and schools.

If for some reason the company can’t do it tonight, a backup date is set for June 5th.

