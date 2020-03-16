Consumers Energy to suspend shutoffs for seniors, low-income customers in wake of COVID-19

JACKSON, Mich., March 16, 2020 – Consumers Energy announced it is suspending shutoffs for non-pay for low-income and senior customers beginning March 16, 2020 through April 5, 2020. These timeframes could be adjusted depending on the spread and severity of the virus.

Senior citizens and qualified low-income customers that are already enrolled in the Winter Protection Program have already had their end dates extended through May 3, 2020, without any additional actions required on their part.

The extension ensures Consumers Energy’s most vulnerable customers have the services they need during this state of emergency. All shut-off notices will be withheld to prevent any additional stress for these customers.

Consumers Energy is Michigan’s largest energy provider and distributes natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state’s 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.