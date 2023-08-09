Consumers Energy’s Alcona Hydro on the Au Sable River has a capacity of 8,000 kilowatts. It began operating commercially in 1924.

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Consumers Energy announced Wednesday that it is considering selling its 13 hydropower dams.

The utility is issuing a request for proposal (RFP) to explore the possibility of selling the 13 hydroelectric facilities. The company is still evaluating the future of the dams, it said in a statement Wednesday.

The 13 dams combined produce less than 1% of energy used by Consumers Energy’s customers, and the dams are several times more expensive than other energy sources, the utility said.

Consumers is planning a series of public community meetings late this summer and into the fall, to collect community feedback and discuss what a sale of the dams would mean.

The 13 dams are located on the Au Sable River, the Manistee River, the Muskegon River, the Grand River and the Kalamazoo River.

For more information, including upcoming public meetings about the 13 dams’ future, you can visit ConsumersEnergy.com/HydroFuture.