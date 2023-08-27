GRASS LAKE, Mich. (WLNS) — As part of its effort to reach out to those affected by outages after Thursday’s storms, Consumers Energy is providing a free lunch Sunday from 12-2 p.m. in Grass Lake, Jackson County, the utility said.

The event is taking place at the Grass Lake Willis Field Complex parking lot, 505 Willis Road in Grass Lake. Baby Bear Burger Food Truck is supplying the free meal of a hamburger and fries with a beverage of choice.

Consumers Energy reported as of Sunday afternoon that 96.5% of its customers had power after the sweeping outages following Thursday night’s tornadoes and thunderstorms.