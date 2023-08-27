Empty A&W root beer bottles are stacked at the Dr Pepper Snapple bottling plant in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Stravato)

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — For those tired of power outages and cleanup after Thursday’s severe storms–Consumers Energy is providing free lunch at the Grand Ledge A&W Restaurant parking lot Sunday from 12-3 p.m.

Grand Ledge Police Department announced the Consumers-sponsored event Sunday in a Facebook post.

The utility will provide a free hot-dog and root-beer combo, supplied by A&W Restaurant. The meals will be served in the restaurant parking lot, 525 W. Saginaw Highway in Grand Ledge.

The police department mentioned in the post that Consumers Energy has 660 crews in the field as part of the utility’s power restoration efforts, and that Consumers officials will be available for media interviews at the free lunch event.