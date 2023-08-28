LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Consumers Energy issued an update and apology to its customers Sunday evening. The state’s largest electric utility said the significant damage across the state from Thursday’s tornadoes and thunderstorms had made accurate restoration estimates difficult.

“Lineworkers have made significant progress safely restoring power to more than 70% of the nearly 200,000 customers affected,” said the company in the update. “The damage caused by three confirmed tornadoes and 90 mph winds is significant in numerous areas across the state and has made it difficult to accurately estimate outage restoration times, especially in the hardest hit communities.”

Consumers went on to say, “We will continue to update restoration estimates for those remaining without power with the best information possible. We recognize the frustration caused by multiple restoration updates and sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. We are striving to be better.”

The current outage map for Consumers Energy customers estimates that 26,363 customers remain affected, as of 11:25 a.m. Monday, and that 98.6% of customers have power.

Consumers had said in an earlier update Sunday that the hardest-hit customers’ service would be restored Monday. In an update on Saturday, the company estimated that it would restore statewide power by the end of Sunday.