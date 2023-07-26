Consumers Energy is preparing for severe weather events that are expected to hit the southern region of the lower peninsula, including damaging winds, storms, and severe heat.

The storms are expected to begin Wednesday afternoon and last through Friday.

They may include heavy rain, hail, and high wind gusts, which may result in power outages, downed wires and other safety hazards.

The Consumers Energy Restoration Team has been monitoring the developing storm, and crews are preparing trucks and essential materials needed to assist with restoration efforts.

After the storms end, temperatures in the area are expected to be near 90 degrees. Consumers customers can call 2-1-1 to connect with resources like cooling centers.

Customers can also visit Consumers Energy’s website to view the outage map, report an outage and sign up to receive power restoration updates.