LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Nearly 1,500 Consumers Energy customers in the Mason area were without power Thursday morning, according to the utility’s outage map.

Power has been restored to the majority of the customers, as of 10:40 a.m.

Consumers Energy is working to restore power in the same area where a car crash happened Thursday morning, on Cedar Street near South Street. Officials said the car had collided with a guide wire and the company had turned off the power temporarily, to prevent further damage and injuries.

An off-road car collision on Thursday morning caused Consumers Energy to temporarily cut power to almost 1,500 customers. (WLNS)

The utility has worked to restore power to thousands of customers since Wednesday morning, including several in the greater Lansing area Wednesday.

“Our crews are prioritizing school restorations to enable students to return to school Thursday.,” Melissa Gleespen of Consumers Energy said Wednesday. “We’re also keeping contractor crews on our system to be ready for heavy snow and strong winds expected this weekend.”

Consumers is reporting 195 outages as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the majority of which are close to the Huron National Forest area in the northern lower peninsula.

Widespread snow and strong winds are expected in several areas of Michigan Friday and Saturday.