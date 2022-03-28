WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS)—Williamston City Hall announced a controlled burn will take place along McCormick Park’s Red Cedar River shoreline.

A controlled burn is a fire that’s set off intentionally for purposes of managing an area of wildlife, farm help, and restoring prairie land.

The city says this procedure will help take care of old thatch, enhance native plants in the area, and help bring forth more wildflowers.

The controlled burn will take place Monday at 5:30 p.m. if the weather is good.