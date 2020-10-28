Controversial call ends Holt’s season in Regional Semifinal

GRAND LEDGE, Mich (WLNS) – A goal is when a ball crosses the goal line while there’s still time on the clock. For the Holt Rams, their final shot of the season was a half-second late.

The Regional Semifinal match between Holt and Muskegon Mona Shores took place at Grand Ledge high school on Tuesday night. The Rams got off to a hot start scoring two goals in the first 33 minutes but that’s when Mona Shores responded. The Sailors scored a goal 30 seconds after Holt was celebrating its second goal and Mona Shores would go on to take a 3-2 late in the second half.

With four seconds left in the game, Holt’s Juan Carlos Gomez took a free-kick shot that bounced into the net for what looked like the tying goal. However, the referees talked it over and ruled that the ball didn’t cross the goal line before the final buzzer sounded, meaning no goal was scored and the Rams’ season was over. When speaking with Holt’s head coach, Aaron Smith, he shared his thoughts on the controversial call.

“Being the Holt coach you think it bounced in on time,” said Smith. “If it did go in I’ll feel really hurt about it. If it went in afterward then they made a good call. I was more thinking that we didn’t take care of what we were supposed to take care of being up two nothing.”

The Rams finish the 2020 season with an 8-2-2 record and Coach Smith captured his 300th career win when the rams one the District Championship game against Caledonia.