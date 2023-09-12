SUMMIT, TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan regulators say a Jackson county concrete company has been operating a crushing machine without a valid permit.

Willbee Transit Mix, which has been at the heart of a building controversy over plans to expand, was cited Sept. 8 by officials from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, A violation letter sent to company identifies two violations administrative rules. One for operating a machine that crushes concrete without a permit. A second violation was over required testing, monitoring, recordkeeping and reporting related to the crusher and its operation.

The agency sent an inspector to the location based on complaints filed on Aug. 31 and Sept. 5 over dust in the air.

Susan and John Klein have lived near the site for seven years.

“It’s difficult,” being neighbors Susan tells 6 News. “It’s part of a country setting but we can’t enjoy all the birds and other things during the day because they are crushing concrete and it’s loud.”

Until recently the couple knew there was a lot of dust but didn’t connect with the plant.

“It’s dusty, but I didn’t know it had anything to do with that concrete plant,” she says.

Willbee Transit Mix has been locked in a battle with Summit Township over plans to expand its operations to include an asphalt plant. The Planning Commission for the township approved the expansion.

The addition of the asphalt plant will take up about 9 acres and require four employees to operate.

In August, the Township Board of Trustees voted to send the expansion proposal back to the Planning Commission.

“I think Willbee does what’s convent for them,” she says. “They do a lot of talking of being a good neighbor but from what I can see, that’s just talk…. I don’t trust them.”

An owner of the company declined to comment when reached tonight.

A spokesperson for the state regulators says the company has agreed to apply for the permit.