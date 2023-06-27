Thousands filled Old Town for the 2023 Lansing Pride Festival on June 17.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The LGBTQ+ community in the Mitten State has secured a major victory on Tuesday.

House Bills 4616 and 4617 passed the Michigan State Senate. The two bills already passed the state House earlier this year.

The pair of bills outlaws conversion therapy for minors by medical and mental health professionals, making Michigan the 22nd state in the union to do so.

Conversion therapy is a pseudoscientific practice that aims to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity with the goal of “converting” them to be heterosexual or cisgender.

Experts say it does more harm than good and does not change a person’s sexuality.

The pair of bills head to Gretchen Whitmer’s desk. She is expected to sign them.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has already signed an executive directive banning conversion therapy for minors, but these bills will make it law.