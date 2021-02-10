Converting food waste into drinkable water

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University researchers are now teaming up with the city of East Lansing for a new project that will improve waste water treatment and do it in a renewable way.

The Department of Defense is funding the project with a $1.3 million grant to determine the safest way to convert contaminated food waste into drinkable water.

Spartan researchers are beginning a test wastewater treatment facility near the intersection of Harrison Road and Kalamazoo Street.

They plan to use that facility to convert the dirty water into drinkable water using nothing but renewable energy.