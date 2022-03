INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials say troopers from the Michigan State Police Lansing Post arrested a 24-year-old man for having a stolen firearm.

The man was pulled over for a traffic stop on I-96 near US-127 in Ingham County.

MSP say the man is a convicted felon and they found a stolen firearm, which can be seen in the photos below.

Courtesy MSP First District Twitter

The man was lodged on ‘numerous charges,’ according to the MSP First District Twitter page.