Convicted former University of Michigan doctor permanently loses license

LANSING (WLNS):

After multiple criminal sexual conduct convictions and inappropriate interactions with patients, former University of Michigan pediatric rheumatologist Mark Franklin Hoeltzel had his medical license revoked.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs made the announcement today.

The announcement comes after the Board of Medicine’s Disciplinary Subcommittee accepted a consent agreement and stipulation Jan. 15, 2020 to permanently revoke Hoeltzel’s license and fine him $50,000.

The order was served Jan. 16, 2020 and the matter is now closed.

The Attorney General first issued an administrative complaint against Hoeltzel on May 15. 2019 following his federal conviction for coercion and enticement of a minor and multiple accounts of criminal sex conduct.

Hoeltzel’s license was summarily suspended in December 2017 based on allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a patient and exchanged inappropriate messages with a minor.

More allegations against Hoeltzel came the following year, leading the Attorney General’s office to file a superseding complaint on March 28, 2018.

The additional allegations involved Hoeltzel’s inappropriate interactions with two patients he treated while working at a pediatric rheumatology clinic in Missouri.

In June 2018, the disciplinary subcommittee accepted a consent agreement and stipulation taking disciplinary action against Hoeltzel which, at that time, included a three-year revocation of his medical license.