Convicted Lansing felon sentenced to more than 10 years in prison

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN –United States Attorney Andrew Birge announced today that Narrion Lamont Caston, 23, of Lansing, Michigan, was sentenced to serve 120 months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

He will serve 120 months for possession of ammunition, and 14 months for violations of his Federal supervised release. He will serve the terms consecutively. In his sentencing, U.S. District Court Judge Janet T. Neff noted that Caston’s undeterred penchant for firearms and ammunition posed a serious danger to the community.

Caston pled guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition last November and is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition due to multiple prior felony convictions.

When Caston illegally possessed the ammunition, he had been only one month into a three-year term of federal supervision for a previous conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm. At the sentencing hearing, a detective from the Lansing Police Department testified that the ammunition Caston illegally possessed was found in a car after Caston shot into another vehicle, hitting a Lansing area resident in the leg.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

“I express my appreciation to our federal and state law enforcement agencies for their partnership with this investigation,” Daryl Green, Chief of the Lansing Police said in a press release. “Caston recklessly endangered the lives of many in our community and this investigation is a testament of collaboration between law enforcement and community members, all working to create safer communities.” In announcing the sentence, U.S. Attorney Birge stated, “holding dangerous convicted felons accountable through federal prosecution is essential to our message of deterrence.”

This case was investigated by the Lansing Police Department Detective and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). Assistant United States Attorney Erin Lane prosecuted the case.