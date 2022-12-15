LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A convicted sex offender and kidnapper will remain behind bars.

Floyd Sanford Jarvi, 63, was convicted in 1994 on multiple counts of first-degree sexual conduct, kidnapping, armed robbery and firearm charges. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 23-60 years in prison.

On Tuesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel called on the Livingston County Circuit Court to reverse a decision made by the Michigan Parole Board that granted Jarvi parole.

Jarvi was first eligible for parole in 2014, but his requests were denied multiple times until October 2022.