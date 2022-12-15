LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A convicted sex offender and kidnapper will remain behind bars.
Floyd Sanford Jarvi, 63, was convicted in 1994 on multiple counts of first-degree sexual conduct, kidnapping, armed robbery and firearm charges. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 23-60 years in prison.
On Tuesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel called on the Livingston County Circuit Court to reverse a decision made by the Michigan Parole Board that granted Jarvi parole.
Jarvi was first eligible for parole in 2014, but his requests were denied multiple times until October 2022.
“We are grateful that Judge Geddis acted quickly in the interest of public safety,” Nessel said. “The facts of this case demonstrate that Jarvi has failed to accept responsibility for his crimes and lacks remorse, and as such should remain in custody. We look forward to presenting the facts of the case before the circuit court.”Dana Nessel