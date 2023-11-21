LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Cooper Johnson, 18, is from Eaton Rapids and was voted best country artist in Lansing City Pulse’s Top of the Town competition. This is an amazing accomplishment for Johnson because his first performance was just over a year ago.

Johnson is now working hard and doing tours to hopefully make a career out of what he loves do to. He said he performs because he likes to see the smiles on people’s faces, people singing along and having a good time.

Johnson does shows across Michigan and is hoping to expand into Ohio and Indiana next year. If you would like to keep up with Johnson, you can visit his Facebook page for information on his upcoming shows.