Copp edges out MSU’s Piot to claim 109th Michigan Amateur Championship

Going into this week’s 109th Michigan Amateur Championship at Boyne Highlands Resort, Michigan State golfer James Piot was one of the favorites to win it all.

Many even believed he would be the first Spartan to get the job done since Sam Weatherhead in 2016, but Ann Arbor native Tyler Copp had other ideas.

Copp, who currently plays at Mercer University, edged out Piot, 2 and 1 in Friday’s title match on the Heather Course, to win his first golf tournament since a high school regional his senior year.

“I think just being comfortable with it (the situation) when it comes next time and I mean hopefully I get back in the finals next year and can finish this thing off,” Piot said following the match.

The MSU junior captain was frustrated he couldn’t hold on for the win, but he made sure to keep a positive mindset.

“I’m definitely going to build off of this year, you know? More experience in match play never hurts so I’ll take that moving forward,” he added.

Piot beat his soon-to-be Spartan teammate August Meekhof earlier in the day, in the semifinals, however the incoming freshman didn’t take it as a loss. Especially since this was the first time he’s made it past the first round of match play in two years.

“It was awesome,” Meekhof said. “This is always one of the biggest tournaments in Michigan and there are always a lot of great college players, so it was just awesome to win a couple matches. I played against some really good players in the first couple of rounds and I finally got to play against James.”

It’s something Piot also enjoyed.

“In the moment I was having fun,” he said. “I was able to see all of my buddies this week from college, so it was a fun week overall. No complaints, other than not getting the trophy, but there’s a lot to look forward too.”