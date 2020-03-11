Coronavirus (COVID-19) Case Tracker: U.S. cases

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) —

New cases of coronavirus are surfacing every day in the United States, with the total number of cases now surpassing 1,000.

There are currently estimates that at least 32 people have died from coronavirus nationwide.

In Michigan, Governor Whimter announced two individuals tested positive for COVID-19 March 10, resulting in a declaration of a state of emergency to slow the spread of the disease.

In response to Whitmer’s announcement, Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley Jr said all MSU classes will transition to online classes beginning Wednesday, March 11 at noon. The online classes will be held until April 20.

To keep you up to date on the latest cases, 6 News has compiled the following map as a reference for you.

Below are some preventative measures you can take to avoid contracting an illness.

Washing your hands with soap and water.

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoiding contact with people who are sick.

Staying home if you are sick and contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. They include: