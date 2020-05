Offering a helping hand when people need it most, that's who Laura Stephens is. When the Interfaith Shelter closed after three positive COVID-19 cases, she knew she had to do something.

"With my passion for homelessness and my understanding of it I just kind of got into gear with JCAN, and decided that I knew how to do this, and I was willing to do it, and in nine days we were able to create a shelter that's now currently housing 23 people," said Program Manager at Home of New Vision, Laura Stephens.