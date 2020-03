East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)-- The Coronavirus pandemic has put a strain on medical supplies, with protective wear like masks, gowns, and splash guards becoming harder and harder to come by.

A Facebook group called 'Seams, Classes, and Community', which normally serves as a place for sewers to show off their latest projects, has become a platform to bring hundreds of people together who have now turned to sewing masks.