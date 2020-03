Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) -- As reports of price-gouging related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) near 2,000, the Michigan Department of Attorney General has sent a cease and desist letter to a health care industry supplier for marketing face masks at exceptionally high prices.

Attorney General Dana Nessel today sent the letter to DiaMedical USA Equipment Inc., based in Bloomfield Hills, after receiving a consumer complaint that the company is attempting to sell 10-packs of face masks through its website for nearly $100 each. Similar model masks are sold at between $1.50 to $2.40 per mask.