countdown
Days
Hrs
Min
Sec
Election Day is here!

Coronavirus relief stalled as Senate adjourns until November 9th

News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Senate has adjourned until November 9th.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have been negotiating a new bill which could reach 2 trillion dollars in relief funds.

However, that has not passed due to lawmakers remaining at a standstill on several key issues.

Previously, the house passed a $2.4 trillion dollar deal that was not taken up by the senate.

Senate Republicans then proposed their own skinny $500B dollar bill which was in turn blocked twice.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story