Coronavirus relief stalled as Senate adjourns until November 9th

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Senate has adjourned until November 9th.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have been negotiating a new bill which could reach 2 trillion dollars in relief funds.

However, that has not passed due to lawmakers remaining at a standstill on several key issues.

Previously, the house passed a $2.4 trillion dollar deal that was not taken up by the senate.

Senate Republicans then proposed their own skinny $500B dollar bill which was in turn blocked twice.