Coronavirus shopping survey: 58 million Americans are spending more money

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS / WalletHub) — About 58 million Americans are spending more money while social distancing, according to WalletHub’s Coronavirus Shopping Survey published today.
This survey asked a range of questions, from whether Americans’ spending has increased to what types of non-essential items they are purchasing most and whether they have concerns about deliveries of packages and food.
Below are highlights of the survey, along with a WalletHub Q&A.
- Some Americans are shopping more during the pandemic: 58 million Americans are spending more money while social distancing.
- Many people use shopping to ease stress: 43 percent of Americans have participated in “comfort buying” due to social isolation.
- Deliveries cause anxiety: 57 percent of Americans are concerned about package safety while comfort buying.
- People worry about food contamination: 60 percent of Americans are concerned about the safety of having food delivered during the pandemic.
- People use entertainment and drinking to take the edge off: Americans are spending the most “non-essential” money on entertainment (29 percent) and alcohol (23 percent) right now.
Source: WalletHub