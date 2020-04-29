Coronavirus shopping survey: 58 million Americans are spending more money

Customers wear face protection in a supermarket in Vienna. (Photo by ROLAND SCHLAGER/APA/AFP via Getty Images)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS / WalletHub) — About 58 million Americans are spending more money while social distancing, according to WalletHub’s Coronavirus Shopping Survey published today.

This survey asked a range of questions, from whether Americans’ spending has increased to what types of non-essential items they are purchasing most and whether they have concerns about deliveries of packages and food.

Below are highlights of the survey, along with a WalletHub Q&A.  

  • Some Americans are shopping more during the pandemic: 58 million Americans are spending more money while social distancing.
     
  • Many people use shopping to ease stress: 43 percent of Americans have participated in “comfort buying” due to social isolation.
     
  • Deliveries cause anxiety: 57 percent of Americans are concerned about package safety while comfort buying.
     
  • People worry about food contamination: 60 percent of Americans are concerned about the safety of having food delivered during the pandemic.
     
  • People use entertainment and drinking to take the edge off: Americans are spending the most “non-essential” money on entertainment (29 percent) and alcohol (23 percent) right now.
