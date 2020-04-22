Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 testing sheds new light on U.S. outbreaks

As the number of deaths blamed on the new coronavirus in the U.S. climbs over 45,000, California officials say COVID-19 started claiming lives on American soil more than three weeks earlier than previously thought.

Santa Clara County officials say test results received Tuesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show a person who died in their home on February 6 had the disease.

Before Tuesday, the first officially recorded COVID-19 death in the U.S. was on February 26 in Washington state.

The news comes amid concerted efforts to ramp up testing — for both active cases and the antibodies that show someone has overcome the disease — considered vital to enabling state leaders to ease economically devastating shutdowns.

But in more states, governors are gambling on relaxing those measures even before such test data is widely available.

Latest major developments:

Detailed information from the CDC on coronavirus treatment and prevention.