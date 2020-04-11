Coronavirus updates: U.S. COVID-19 cases top 500,000

(CBS NEWS)– The United States is now reporting more than 18,700 deaths from the coronavirus and over 500,000 confirmed cases nationwide, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, more than 103,000 people have died and more than 1.7 million COVID-19 cases have been reported.

For millions across the globe, Easter weekend will be unlike any other in recent memory. Christians marked Good Friday in isolation.

There are encouraging signs, though, that two hard-hit states are starting to turn a corner in their virus fight. The number of people being hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York and California is falling.

Detailed information from the CDC on coronavirus treatment and prevention.

New York City public schools will stay closed for rest of school year, Audrey McNamara reports.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Saturday that all of the city’s public schools will stay closed through the end of the school year. The closure was originally supposed to lift after spring break on April 20.

De Blasio said at a press conference the decision to keep schools closed was difficult, but necessary. “The worst mistake we can make is to take our foot off the gas,” he said.

He said the city’s department of education is working hard to deliver remote learning devices to every child who needs one by the end of April. The department is also expanding its parent help line, he said, with increased tech support hours and staffing.

Schools are still set to reopen in September.

