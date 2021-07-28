Corrigan Oil Speedway in Mason hosts its first-midweek race in decades

MASON, Mich (WLNS) The Corrigan Oil Speedway in Mason, formally known as the Spartan Speedway, is hosting its first midweek Prime Time event, on Wednesday, July 28, for the first time in decades.

According to officials at the track, back in the 80s and 90s, Wednesday night racing took place all across Mid-Michigan and brought out thousands, but hasn’t happened in more than 2 decades.

“This hasn’t happened in years, and its an opportunity mid week to have fans gather like they did back in the day. We are hoping to have things done by 9 o’clock, “said Corrigan Oil Speedway Owner, Tom Hernly.

The Prime Time Special event will have its first green flag at 7 tonight, but pits will open at 3 pm. While the event was a huge success decades ago, and owners would love to bring it back weekly, the current township ordinances only allow Wednesday night racing once a year.

“One of the things that was extremely important to my wife Tracy and I when we purchased the track back in October of last year, was bringing the outlaw super late models back to Corrigan Oil Speedway” said Hernly.

While it is only for one night right now, officials say it will be a full throwback event for fans, as they plan to bring out lots of fan favorites from the 80s and 90s.



To purchase tickets for the event you can click on the following link: Corrigan Oil Speedway