SEATTLE, Wash. (Associated Press) – Costco is reporting that they had better than expected sales results during the last month as online shopping soared.

They reported net sales of more than $19 billion dollars for the five-week period ending on January 3rd.

Officials say, this is an increase of 12.3% from just one year ago.

A closely watched performance metric, that looks at sales of club locations open for more than a year, also rose by 10.7%.