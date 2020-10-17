Cougars come up short in State Championship

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Saturday at Forest Akers West Golf Course the Lansing Catholic girls golf team competed in the Division 4 State Finals and the Cougars were in a tight battle for second place heading into the final few holes of the match.

Montague would run away with the D4 crown thanks to a team score of 343, but the race for second place, and the runner-up finish, was much closer. Lansing Catholic would prevail with a 370, just ahead of Michigan Center (371) and Grand Rapids NorthePointe Christian (372).

It’s the Cougars best finish since 2012 when they captured the state championship.

Junior Amanda Melling led the way for the Cougars with an 86. While Sailor Somerville shot a 90.

“I am really proud of my team,” said Melling. “We all worked hard all year. We practiced this summer and worked hard this season.”