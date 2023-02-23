LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A former mid-Michigan Republican state senator and congressman is looking like a possible candidate for president.

Does anybody remember Mike Rogers, the former eight-year state senator and a veteran of 14 years in the U.S. Congress?

Here’s been in the private sector since 2015 and has been featured on CNN.

Last summer, he attended the state fair in Iowa and then took a hike over to South Carolina and then up to New Hampshire. Not coincidently, all three states are considered critical in a presidential bid.

He appeared on a local news show after the Republicans and Donald Trump underperformed in midterm elections last November.

He was asked about running for president but never answered it, but he did comment on how it was time to move away from Trump and look to the future.

WLNS pollster Bernie Porn says hopscotching all over the country is not as important as money.

“Going to all those places and participating in events, that’s all well and good, but unless he’s got the money to compete on TV like Donald Trump, his challenge will be very difficult,” said Porn.

However, Bernie Porn says Rogers’ entry into the race could actually help Trump, despite his stance on the former president.