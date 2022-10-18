CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Soybeans really are in everything.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is utilizing an unique ingredient to enhance the lifespan of pavement on a one-mile stretch of road in Clinton County: soybean oil.

Officials gathered at Colony Road Tuesday to tour the progress made on the project.

The project is a collaboration between MDOT and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

“As we look at new and unique ways to try to improve our infrastructure, we’re looking all over the place to find those answers,” said Michigan’s budget director Chris Harkins. “And we’re able to find those close to home within our agriculture (ag) community. And we think that that’s a win for both the state and for our ag community.”

The soybean oil-based asphalt enhancement is said to extend the life cycle of pavement by up to 40%.

Some spots in the road were not treated with the sealant as a control for road testing.

“I think that is one of the best things about this, is that we are actually able to take a product that we can grow every year and that we can grow sustainably, and that is renewable, and we can use that to improve our own communities,” said Laurie Isley, the President of the Michigan Soybean Committee.

The road will be monitored as the weather continues to cool down.