LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — French Fries is one of the sweetest dogs at the Ingham County Animal Shelter.

Shelter staff believe his face may have been damaged by bites from a small animal, such as a cat or a raccoon.

Either way, French Fries is a good boy that would do well in a home with older kids. He’d really love a big yard and somebody who takes long walks.

French Fries is a great dog looking for a lucky family.

He is 2 years old, neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

You can inquire about French Fries and other pets by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling (517) 676-8370.