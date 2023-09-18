LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing City Council voted 5-3 to revoke the cabaret license of the Energy Event Center Monday night.

The vote comes after a July 30 mass shooting in the parking lot of the business left five people injured. One of the victims was left permanently paralyzed. The shooting prompted swift action by the city to revoke the location’s license.

An August 24 administrative hearing, ordered by the Lansing City Council, determined the business had violated terms of its licensing, failed to obtain a performance license, and should have its cabaret license revoked.

Owner Ryan Cabell has argued he should not be held responsible for the actions of people not associated with his business or the concert held that night.

Fourth Ward Councilmember Brian Jackson was sympathetic to some of Cabell’s arguments, leading him to vote in opposition to the revocation resolution.

“I think we could have handled this better,” he said.

The city will be in court on Wednesday morning in front of Judge Wanda Stokes in a move to declare the Logan Square Shopping Center, where Cabell’s business was located, a nuisance property. They are also seeking the appointment of a receiver to address alleged criminal activity and code violations on the property.