LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If carmakers haven’t struck a deal with the UAW at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, three plants will hit the picket line.

That’s the word from UAW President Shawn Fain shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.

“This is our generation’s defining moment,” he said.

“If we need to go all out, we will,” he says.

Fain says he is going to use a tool called a stand up strike strategy. That will allow specific members to walk off the line. He called on a plant in Toledo, Ohio; Wentzville, Missouri and a plant in Detroit. The Toledo plant is a Stellaris facility, the Missouri plant is a GM location and the Detroit facility is a Ford operation.

Fain says they will strike all three automakers at the same time.

Representatives of GM, Ford and Stellaris have been negotiating with the UAW since mid-July. The current contract expires at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, and if a new deal hasn’t been cemented, a strike will begin. So far, counter offers from the carmakers have been coldly received by the union.

Fain called a Sept. 7 offer by GM “insulting.” GM made another offer Thursday.

Local 602 represents workers at Delta Township Assembly Plant, while Local 652 represents workers at the Grand River Assembly and Stamping Plant. Between the two locals, over 4000 workers are represented. And that many autoworkers hitting the street will have a ripple effect.

6 News spoke with Steffan Farrell, owner of Tony M’s – an eatery near the Delta Township Assembly Plant. He says a strike could cost him as much as 60 % of his business.