Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Michigan

(STACKER) — The deployment of vaccines beginning in December signaled a turning point in the pandemic. By Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus. This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and—especially in areas with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.

The United States reached 793,663 COVID-19-related deaths and 49.5 million COVID-19 cases as of Dec. 9, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Currently, 60.5% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. Epidemiologists say the lower the vaccination rate, the more the virus has the opportunity to continue to evolve and become more dangerous.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Michigan using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Dec. 7, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Hillsdale County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients) 34.5% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (100.0% by COVID-19 patients) 13.6% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 717 (327 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.9% (16,380 fully vaccinated) 35.1% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#49. Allegan County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients) 34.5% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 88% full in Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 678 (801 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.4% (57,148 fully vaccinated) 12.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#48. Baraga County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients) 34.5% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 88% full in Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 329 (27 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (4,679 fully vaccinated) 3.1% higher vaccination rate than Michigan



#47. Otsego County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients) 33.3% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (94.0% by COVID-19 patients) 13.6% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 519 (128 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (12,908 fully vaccinated) 5.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#46. Isabella County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients) 31.0% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (96.0% by COVID-19 patients) 13.6% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 392 (274 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.8% (29,222 fully vaccinated) 24.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#45. Dickinson County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients) 29.8% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 61.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients) 30.7% more availability than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 681 (172 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.6% (16,058 fully vaccinated) 15.0% higher vaccination rate than Michigan



#44. Eaton County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients) 29.8% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 88% full in Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 625 (689 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (58,776 fully vaccinated) 3.6% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#43. St. Joseph County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients) 28.6% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (94.0% by COVID-19 patients) 13.6% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 504 (307 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (25,809 fully vaccinated) 23.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#42. Lapeer County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients) 25.0% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (56.0% by COVID-19 patients) 2.3% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 711 (623 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (38,935 fully vaccinated) 19.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#41. Iosco County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients) 25.0% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients) 13.6% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 462 (116 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (13,505 fully vaccinated) 2.9% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#40. Delta County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients) 20.2% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients) 9.1% more availability than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 503 (180 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (21,102 fully vaccinated) 6.7% higher vaccination rate than Michigan



#39. Crawford County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients) 19.0% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (60.0% by COVID-19 patients) 15.9% more availability than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 599 (84 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (6,821 fully vaccinated) 12.1% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#38. Van Buren County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients) 19.0% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 88% full in Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 723 (547 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (39,977 fully vaccinated) 4.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#37. Schoolcraft County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients) 19.0% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 88% full in Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,100 (89 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (4,313 fully vaccinated) 3.6% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#36. Gratiot County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients) 14.3% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients) 9.1% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 592 (241 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (17,529 fully vaccinated) 22.1% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#35. Chippewa County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients) 13.1% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients) 10.2% more availability than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 600 (224 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.6% (24,498 fully vaccinated) 18.6% higher vaccination rate than Michigan



#34. Shiawassee County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients) 10.7% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients) 2.3% more availability than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 868 (591 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (32,843 fully vaccinated) 12.8% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#33. Bay County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients) 7.1% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients) 17.0% more availability than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 602 (621 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (55,483 fully vaccinated) 2.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#32. Grand Traverse County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients) 7.1% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients) 3.4% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 507 (472 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.7% (59,255 fully vaccinated) 15.2% higher vaccination rate than Michigan



#31. Newaygo County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (56.0% by COVID-19 patients) 7.1% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients) 11.4% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 717 (351 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.8% (20,486 fully vaccinated) 24.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#30. Barry County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients) 6.0% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (71.0% by COVID-19 patients) 13.6% more availability than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 713 (439 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (28,037 fully vaccinated) 17.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#29. Montcalm County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients) 6.0% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients) 6.8% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 581 (371 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.6% (25,297 fully vaccinated) 28.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#28. Marquette County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients) 6.0% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (55.0% by COVID-19 patients) 8.0% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 490 (327 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.7% (40,480 fully vaccinated) 9.8% higher vaccination rate than Michigan



#27. Livingston County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients) 6.0% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (91.0% by COVID-19 patients) 13.6% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 736 (1,413 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (109,277 fully vaccinated) 2.9% higher vaccination rate than Michigan



#26. Ottawa County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients) 4.8% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (69.0% by COVID-19 patients) 5.7% more availability than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 740 (2,159 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (156,554 fully vaccinated) 3.1% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#25. Mecosta County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients) 4.8% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (75.0% by COVID-19 patients) 13.6% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 589 (256 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.2% (17,033 fully vaccinated) 29.1% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#24. Clinton County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients) 3.6% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 88% full in Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 682 (543 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (42,466 fully vaccinated) 3.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#23. Oakland County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients) 2.4% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients) 6.8% more availability than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 557 (7,000 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (784,821 fully vaccinated) 12.8% higher vaccination rate than Michigan



#22. Midland County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients) 1.2% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients) 3.4% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 529 (440 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (46,178 fully vaccinated) 0.4% higher vaccination rate than Michigan



#21. Arenac County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients) 1.2% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (97.0% by COVID-19 patients) 13.6% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 490 (73 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (7,252 fully vaccinated) 11.9% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#20. Berrien County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients) 0.0% more availability than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients) 13.6% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 645 (989 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (80,189 fully vaccinated) 5.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#19. St. Clair County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients) 1.2% more full than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (53.0% by COVID-19 patients) 3.4% more availability than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 834 (1,327 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (74,743 fully vaccinated) 15.0% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#18. Muskegon County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients) 1.2% more full than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (63.0% by COVID-19 patients) 13.6% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 753 (1,307 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (89,009 fully vaccinated) 7.2% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#17. Wexford County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients) 1.2% more full than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (84.0% by COVID-19 patients) 13.6% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 565 (190 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (16,298 fully vaccinated) 12.3% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#16. Jackson County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

2.4% more full than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)

5.7% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 666 (1,056 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (78,072 fully vaccinated)

10.8% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

#15. Wayne County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients) 4.8% more full than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients) 6.8% more availability than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 509 (8,908 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (872,556 fully vaccinated) 9.8% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#14. Macomb County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients) 4.8% more full than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients) 2.3% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 657 (5,741 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (467,564 fully vaccinated) 3.3% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#13. Ionia County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients) 4.8% more full than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 88% full in Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 739 (478 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (28,326 fully vaccinated) 20.8% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#12. Kalamazoo County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients) 6.0% more full than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients) 8.0% more availability than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 539 (1,430 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (152,143 fully vaccinated) 3.8% higher vaccination rate than Michigan



#11. Washtenaw County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients) 6.0% more full than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients) 0.0% more availability than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 465 (1,708 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.0% (246,390 fully vaccinated) 21.2% higher vaccination rate than Michigan



#10. Kent County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients) 7.1% more full than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (55.0% by COVID-19 patients) 5.7% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 597 (3,925 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (373,918 fully vaccinated) 2.9% higher vaccination rate than Michigan



#9. Calhoun County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients) 7.1% more full than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (79.0% by COVID-19 patients) 10.2% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 764 (1,025 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (65,113 fully vaccinated) 12.3% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#8. Branch County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients) 11.9% more full than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients) 0.0% more availability than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 724 (315 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (18,256 fully vaccinated) 24.1% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#7. Lenawee County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients) 11.9% more full than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients) 5.7% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 593 (584 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (48,769 fully vaccinated) 10.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#6. Saginaw County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients) 11.9% more full than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients) 10.2% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 678 (1,291 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (94,281 fully vaccinated) 10.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#5. Genesee County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients) 11.9% more full than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients) 11.4% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 735 (2,982 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (190,600 fully vaccinated) 15.0% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#4. Ingham County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients) 15.5% more full than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (49.0% by COVID-19 patients) 4.5% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 513 (1,499 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (156,571 fully vaccinated) 3.3% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#3. Emmet County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients) 15.5% more full than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients) 9.1% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 649 (217 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.1% (23,075 fully vaccinated) 25.0% higher vaccination rate than Michigan



#2. Monroe County, MI

Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients) 15.5% more full than Michigan overall

ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients) 13.6% more full than Michigan overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 583 (877 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (79,306 fully vaccinated) 4.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan



#1. Osceola County, MI