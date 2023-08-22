EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Charlotte apple farmer won a victory in court.

A U.S. District Judge ruled in favor of Steve Tennes, owner of Country Mill Farms, which was banned from selling at the East Lansing Farmers Market in 2017 because his business opposes same sex marriage due to Tennes’ Catholic faith.

The city of East Lansing has an ordinance against discrimination. The judge ruled the farmers market ban is “a burden on the plaintiff’s religious beliefs” and that his rights were violated.

Mark Meadows, former mayor of East Lansing and City Council candidate, says the city should appeal the decision.

“I believe it does impact our authority as a city as to who we can lease property to,” Meadows said.

East Lansing city officials say they won’t comment on the case until they’ve fully reviewed the ruling.