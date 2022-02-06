Country mixed on student loan payments during deferment

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Nearly 44 million people have federal student loan debt in the United States. While many are breathing a sigh of relief as student loan payments were deferred through the end of April, what could the economy look like when people have to start making payments again?

“When it does come around I might pay for the unsubsidized and subsidized; the one that doesn’t have interest but I’m not really focusing on that now because I’m still in school,” said Julia Lee, a third-year student at Michigan State University.

She said all her student loans are federal. Since she’s still in school, Lee said she’s not too concerned about starting payments. But her friends that have graduated feel differently.

“With my friends, I think they are like a little stressed because they still have to like pay for other things and now that since they are out of school they don’t have any other economic or like grant funds that can be easily accessed to them,” she said.

Lee said that some of her friends are opting to save now and increase their payment plan amounts after deferment.

According to MSU Economics Professor Eric Scorsone, about half of the country is spending on current needs and other expenses rather than paying back loans during deferment. Something that could be seen in cities in mid-Michigan.

“There’s probably tens of thousands of dollars that are being diverted to some kind of consumption and again, probably an equal amount share going to either savings or making payments perhaps,” he said.

He said the student loan problem isn’t just on students and graduates but also parents. Scoresone said there could be a drop in nationwide spending once student loan payments start up again.

“I don’t know how big it will be, we’ll have to see honestly. But there’s going to be some impact because we know student loans are a significant burden,” he said.

The future of federal student loans still remains hazy in Washington. But as for now, the latest deferment extension ends on May 1st, 2022.